Monster Beverage (MNST) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MNST. BidaskClub cut shares of Monster Beverage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Monster Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.74.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.17. 114,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,867,765. Monster Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $47.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $924.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 25,719 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,534,909.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,110,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harold C. Taber, Jr. sold 11,772 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.58, for a total transaction of $748,463.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,253 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,637 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 4,494.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,620,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,673 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,565,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1,288.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,147,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,724,000 after buying an additional 1,993,335 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 101,575.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,985,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,727,000 after buying an additional 1,983,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, and non-carbonated energy shakes primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations; and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

