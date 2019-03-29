Moneynet 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,547.00 (MNC)

Moneynet (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 29th. During the last week, Moneynet has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One Moneynet token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Allbit, Fatbtc and CoinZest. Moneynet has a market cap of $588,058.00 and $5,547.00 worth of Moneynet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.14 or 0.01493834 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00001573 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00001598 BTC.

About Moneynet

Moneynet (CRYPTO:MNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2013. Moneynet’s total supply is 27,927,628,448 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,932,252,036 tokens. Moneynet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Moneynet’s official website is moneynet.io . The Reddit community for Moneynet is /r/mncio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneynet’s official message board is medium.com/@moneynet

Buying and Selling Moneynet

Moneynet can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit, Fatbtc and CoinZest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneynet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moneynet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneynet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

