Model N Inc (MODN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.67.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MODN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, National Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th.

NYSE MODN traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Model N has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $555.15 million, a P/E ratio of -24.03 and a beta of 0.59.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.15. Model N had a negative net margin of 18.37% and a negative return on equity of 51.86%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Model N will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 12,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $220,571.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,954.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David Barter sold 10,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $182,047.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,276 shares of company stock worth $599,846. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Model N during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in Model N by 410.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Model N by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,218 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Model N by 55.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

