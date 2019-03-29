Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) Stake Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 698,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.56% of Mobile Mini worth $22,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mobile Mini by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Mobile Mini by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Mobile Mini by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Mobile Mini by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MINI stock opened at $34.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.76. Mobile Mini Inc has a 1 year low of $29.46 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Mobile Mini had a positive return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from Mobile Mini’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 26th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 67.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MINI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank & Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, including steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving construction companies, large and small retailers, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for application in the storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, documents and records, and other goods.

