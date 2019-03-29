MML Investors Services LLC Increases Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,823,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,139,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,186 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,930,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $851,929,000 after buying an additional 329,367 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,579,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,361,000 after buying an additional 902,646 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,478,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $167,867,000 after buying an additional 196,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,653,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after buying an additional 392,504 shares during the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMP opened at $60.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $54.25 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The pipeline company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 47.19% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $865.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Lisa J. Korner sold 6,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total transaction of $412,539.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,418,112.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,185 shares in the company, valued at $10,872,029.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,696 shares of company stock worth $2,597,682. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $75.00 price target on Magellan Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates diesel fuel, kerosene, heating oil, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

