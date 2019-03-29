MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (DSI)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000.

DSI opened at $104.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $87.16 and a 52-week high of $108.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.4322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

