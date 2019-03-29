MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 17,984 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer High Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 243.0% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 91,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer High Income Trust by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,389 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 32,789 shares in the last quarter.

PHT opened at $8.95 on Friday. Pioneer High Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $9.64.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%.

Pioneer High Income Trust Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

