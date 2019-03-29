MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 342 Shares of VMware, Inc. (VMW)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,196 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VMware by 217.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 10,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of VMware by 11,400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 17.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

In other VMware news, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,723 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.98, for a total transaction of $308,382.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,332 shares in the company, valued at $6,144,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Sanjay Poonen sold 16,135 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $2,386,043.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,644 shares of company stock worth $32,550,150 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

VMW opened at $178.00 on Friday. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.61 and a fifty-two week high of $188.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.10. VMware had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 19.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $172.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Nomura set a $130.00 price objective on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of VMware from $163.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.61.

WARNING: “MML Investors Services LLC Acquires 342 Shares of VMware, Inc. (VMW)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/mml-investors-services-llc-acquires-342-shares-of-vmware-inc-vmw.html.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.