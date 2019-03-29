Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centene Corp (CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Equities researchers at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group analyst J. Twizell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group also issued estimates for Centene’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $165.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Centene from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

Shares of CNC opened at $52.82 on Friday. Centene has a twelve month low of $49.56 and a twelve month high of $74.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,126,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,641 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Centene by 15,334.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,787,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,012,845,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,969,000 after acquiring an additional 176,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,467,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,522,000 after acquiring an additional 48,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Centene news, EVP Christopher D. Bowers sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $598,092.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Schwaneke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

