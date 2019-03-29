MintCoin (MINT) Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

MintCoin (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, MintCoin has traded 51.7% higher against the dollar. MintCoin has a market cap of $3.06 million and $0.00 worth of MintCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MintCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00001303 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000125 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 103.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About MintCoin

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MintCoin’s total supply is 24,947,260,808 coins. The official website for MintCoin is www.mintcoinofficial.eu . The Reddit community for MintCoin is /r/MintCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MintCoin’s official Twitter account is @MintcoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling MintCoin

MintCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

