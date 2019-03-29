Millennium Management LLC Has $40.20 Million Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (DISCA)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,624,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,164 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Discovery Communications worth $40,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Discovery Communications by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 52,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Discovery Communications during the fourth quarter worth $2,445,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Discovery Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,252,000 after purchasing an additional 40,649 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $2,027,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Discovery Communications alerts:

DISCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Discovery Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Discovery Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Pivotal Research upgraded Discovery Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Discovery Communications in a research note on Friday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Discovery Communications in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Discovery Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.03.

In related news, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 16,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.57, for a total transaction of $474,919.11. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $26.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $34.89.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.07). Discovery Communications had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/millennium-management-llc-has-40-20-million-position-in-discovery-communications-inc-disca.html.

Discovery Communications Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.