Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Stake Lifted by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 62.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 22,859 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 516,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,782,000 after purchasing an additional 17,957 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,104,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,651,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,121,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,114,119,000 after purchasing an additional 95,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Shares of MAA stock opened at $109.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52 week low of $87.47 and a 52 week high of $109.66.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $398.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.19 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. KeyCorp set a $108.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.31.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, Director David P. Stockert sold 1,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total value of $184,239.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,717,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $28,013.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,920,499.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,172 shares of company stock valued at $538,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/mid-america-apartment-communities-inc-maa-stake-lifted-by-advisor-group-inc.html.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store Communities, and Non-Same Store and Other segments. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned and have been stabilized for at least a full twelve months as of the first day of the calendar year.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.