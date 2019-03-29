Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,084 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.1% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Highwater Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 1,048 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total transaction of $1,170,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,421.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 267,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total value of $28,354,070.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,746,854 shares in the company, valued at $185,183,992.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 333,667 shares of company stock valued at $35,657,016. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $116.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $899.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $120.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The software giant reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.53 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 28.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 47.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.01.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

