MGX Minerals (XMG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.30

MGX Minerals Inc (CNSX:XMG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 99942 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

MGX Minerals Company Profile (CNSX:XMG)

MGX Minerals Inc engages in acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties and industrial technologies. It explores for lithium, magnesium oxide, silicon, niobium-tantulum, and gold properties, as well as for oil and gas resources. It also owns, operates, and sells water treatment systems to the oil and gas industry.

