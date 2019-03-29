Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Raises Position in Southwestern Energy (SWN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 78.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 347,214 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,356 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY owned about 0.06% of Southwestern Energy worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 14,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1,255.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,894 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,352 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWN shares. Bank of America cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.61.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.29. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

