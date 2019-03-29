Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY Has $1.15 Million Stake in Newell Brands Inc (NWL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY decreased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 459.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $15.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. Newell Brands Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.38.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWL. Citigroup increased their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Barclays set a $16.00 target price on Newell Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

