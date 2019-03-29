Metropolitan Bank (MCB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating on shares of Metropolitan Bank in a report on Thursday, January 10th.

MCB opened at $34.50 on Thursday. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $281.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.03 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 4,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $140,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Defazio sold 2,000 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $70,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $352,820 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,439,000 after buying an additional 82,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 29,023 shares during the period. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 50,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 24,647 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 229,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 21,395 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Metropolitan Bank (MCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.