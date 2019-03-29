MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,862 Shares of Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Science Applications International worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,723,203 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $380,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 192.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $322,000. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Drexel Hamilton set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Science Applications International stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $93.31.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 57.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International Corp will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-sells-10862-shares-of-science-applications-international-corp-saic.html.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.