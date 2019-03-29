MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon National were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon National in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 192.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon National alerts:

FHN opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. First Horizon National Corp has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). First Horizon National had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $412.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that First Horizon National Corp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from First Horizon National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of First Horizon National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of First Horizon National in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stake in First Horizon National Corp (FHN)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/metlife-investment-advisors-llc-has-2-60-million-stake-in-first-horizon-national-corp-fhn.html.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.