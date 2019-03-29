Mesa Laboratories (MLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

MLAB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $235.11 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $138.54 and a 52 week high of $241.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $920.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04 and a beta of 0.38.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.01. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The firm had revenue of $26.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.80 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David M. Kelly sold 684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $157,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,584 shares in the company, valued at $824,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.31, for a total transaction of $405,613.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,665,214.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,842 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,649 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,142,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 157,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,721,000 after buying an additional 67,492 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 252,580 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,634,000 after buying an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 80,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,841,000 after buying an additional 22,305 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,373 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

