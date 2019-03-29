Mesa Air Group (MESA) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Mesa Air Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Air Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ MESA opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.96 million and a P/E ratio of 6.83.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $178.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

