Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI) Director Kent W. Stanger Sells 1,216 Shares

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Director Kent W. Stanger sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total transaction of $73,616.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kent W. Stanger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 28th, Kent W. Stanger sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $301,700.00.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.94. 92,015 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,862. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.95 and a 1 year high of $66.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.03 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 950.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,345,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,352 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,636,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,364 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,985,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $490,700,000 after purchasing an additional 939,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,188,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,885,000. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

