Medtronic PLC (MDT) Position Increased by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,366,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440,229 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.55% of Medtronic worth $669,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 89,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,673,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,993,455 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8,884.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,286,072 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,138,192 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,453,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,690,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,515,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,130 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $113.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.43.

Medtronic stock opened at $89.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $76.62 and a 1 year high of $100.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.93%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 12,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill acquired 3,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.87 per share, for a total transaction of $251,610.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

