Medley Capital Corp (MCC) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,073 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Medley Capital were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 241.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 184,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 130,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 22,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 135.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 103,876 shares during the last quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. FrontFour Capital Group LLC now owns 2,005,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 481,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Medley Capital by 118.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 32,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCC stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,025. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $175.11 million, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.45. Medley Capital Corp has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $4.38.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The investment management company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.29 million. Medley Capital had a positive return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 147.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Medley Capital’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Medley Capital Company Profile

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

