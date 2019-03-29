McKesson Co. (MCK) Receives $137.99 Average Price Target from Brokerages

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $137.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.96, for a total transaction of $946,792.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in McKesson by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in McKesson by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK traded up $1.77 on Friday, hitting $117.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,283. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $160.84.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $56.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.27 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 27.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McKesson will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.36%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

