MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (MZDAY) and Workhorse Group (WKHS) Head-To-Head Comparison

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) and Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Workhorse Group does not pay a dividend. MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR pays out 4.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and Workhorse Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR 1.82% 6.05% 2.69% Workhorse Group -4,784.14% -1,564.32% -306.17%

Volatility and Risk

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Workhorse Group has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and Workhorse Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR $31.37 billion 0.21 $1.06 billion $0.94 5.96 Workhorse Group $760,000.00 50.65 -$36.50 million ($0.77) -0.81

MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Workhorse Group. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR and Workhorse Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR 2 0 0 0 1.00 Workhorse Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Workhorse Group has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 538.98%. Given Workhorse Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR.

About MAZDA MTR CORP/ADR

Mazda Motor Corporation manufactures and sells passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its principal products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, and automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc. designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. Its products include electric cargo vans, and medium and light-duty pickup trucks, as well as HorseFly delivery drones and truck systems. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

