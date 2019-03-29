Maxcoin (MAX) Price Reaches $0.0121 on Exchanges

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. In the last week, Maxcoin has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Bittylicious and YoBit. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $746,217.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maxcoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.34 or 0.02379907 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00475870 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00020637 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011586 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00023443 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00022984 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00013632 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00040626 BTC.

About Maxcoin

Maxcoin (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maxcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maxcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.