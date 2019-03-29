MAV Beauty Brands (MAV) PT Lowered to C$11.00 at National Bank Financial

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.67% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MAV Beauty Brands’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$16.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd.

Shares of MAV traded down C$0.20 on Friday, hitting C$7.99. 1,132,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $348.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84. MAV Beauty Brands has a 1 year low of C$7.81 and a 1 year high of C$14.15.

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

