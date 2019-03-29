Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 542 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,399,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,591,656,000 after buying an additional 10,918,987 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 20,486.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,775,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,169,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,275,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,232,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,390,000.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.99 and a fifty-two week high of $61.65.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

