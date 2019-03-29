Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.12 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Paychex by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 238,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,544,000 after buying an additional 111,117 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 1,614,724.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,477,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $624,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477,303 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 823.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,553,000 after purchasing an additional 200,408 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 12.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 93,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 8.2% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $79.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.55 and a 12-month high of $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Paychex had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 50,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $3,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,594,604. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $416,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,618.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,244 shares of company stock valued at $10,227,583. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

