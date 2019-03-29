Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $2.97 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 136,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Income Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,233,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 296.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,842,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369,383 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,627,300.0% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 16,273 shares during the period. Finally, Cougar Global Investments Ltd bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Shares of BKLN opened at $22.57 on Friday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.59 and a twelve month high of $23.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.0854 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

