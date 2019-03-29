Marshalls (MSLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $619.50

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 619.50 ($8.09) and last traded at GBX 618.50 ($8.08), with a volume of 591326 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 602 ($7.87).

MSLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 530 ($6.93) and gave the company an “add” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 531.20 ($6.94).

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is an increase from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.00. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

In related news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 64,604 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.63), for a total value of £377,287.36 ($492,992.76). Also, insider Jack Clarke sold 9,170 shares of Marshalls stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 600 ($7.84), for a total transaction of £55,020 ($71,893.38). Insiders purchased a total of 89 shares of company stock worth $44,853 in the last quarter.

About Marshalls

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Other segments. The company offers interior, garden, driveway, and seating and landscape products, including paving, block paving, kerbs, water management, natural stone cladding, street furniture, lighting, protective street furniture, and walling and mortars products, as well as paths, edgings, and drainage and decorative aggregates.

