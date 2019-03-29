Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42,203 shares in the last quarter. Key Square Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $33,525,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 86.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 76,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,570,000 after buying an additional 35,594 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,426.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 504,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,602,000 after buying an additional 471,845 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $134.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $158.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.83.

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $94.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.64. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.05. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 8.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.61%.

WARNING: “Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/marriott-vacations-worldwide-corp-vac-shares-bought-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system.html.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.