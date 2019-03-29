Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (MRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:MRNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.14.

MRNS has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $19.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Svb Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th.

Shares of MRNS opened at $3.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.73 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 3.20. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Michael Cashman sold 8,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total value of $25,484.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 239,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,451.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 464,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 119,668 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 315,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 136,830 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,000. 84.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat epilepsy and neuropsychiatric disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in three different dose forms: intravenous (IV), capsule, and liquid.

