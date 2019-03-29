Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Earning Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Marcus & Millichap earned a media sentiment score of -1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MMI stock opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $41.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

In other news, COO Mitchell R. Labar sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $359,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $386,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 271,280 shares in the company, valued at $10,476,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,914 shares of company stock worth $1,056,297. Company insiders own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc operates as a brokerage company specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company provides investment brokerage and financing services to investors of all sizes and types of commercial real estate properties. It serves clients with one property, multiple properties, and investment portfolios.

