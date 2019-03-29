Main Street Capital (MAIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Main Street Capital Corporation is a specialty investment company providing customized financing solutions to lower middle market companies which operate in diverse industry sectors. Main Street seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides one stop financing alternatives to its portfolio companies. “

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Separately, National Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

MAIN opened at $37.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $40.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 481,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 412,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,831,000 after acquiring an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 969,029.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 300,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 300,399 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,369,000 after acquiring an additional 43,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 273,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,267 shares during the last quarter. 22.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Main Street Capital (MAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.