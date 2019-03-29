Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 825,194 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 124,224 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.60% of NuVasive worth $40,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUVA. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Ffcm LLC grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 191.2% during the fourth quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

NUVA opened at $56.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. NuVasive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.51 and a 52-week high of $72.41. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. NuVasive had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $288.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. NuVasive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuVasive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About NuVasive

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

