Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $45.30 Million Holdings in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (CMCO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,399 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Columbus McKinnon worth $45,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northpointe Capital LLC increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC now owns 96,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 919,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 919,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine cut Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Roth Capital set a $44.00 target price on Columbus McKinnon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

In other news, VP Alan S. Korman sold 5,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $195,867.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,446.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMCO opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.78. Columbus McKinnon Corp. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $799.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.78.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $217.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Columbus McKinnon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 9.95%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

