Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 67,617 Shares of Malibu Boats Inc (MBUU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,266,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,617 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Malibu Boats worth $44,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,990,000 after purchasing an additional 52,004 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,242,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,227,000 after buying an additional 192,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,540,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 24.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 806,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,115,000 after buying an additional 156,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Malibu Boats by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 721,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,493,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

MBUU opened at $40.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $831.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.98, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. Malibu Boats Inc has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.82 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 45.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Malibu Boats Inc will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MBUU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

In other news, VP Deborah S. Kent sold 1,200 shares of Malibu Boats stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $54,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

