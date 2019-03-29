Mackay Shields LLC Takes $974,000 Position in Bojangles Inc (BOJA)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Bojangles Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.16% of Bojangles at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bojangles during the third quarter worth approximately $536,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Bojangles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,306,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Bojangles by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Bojangles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,357,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Bojangles during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Bojangles stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. Bojangles Inc has a one year low of $11.35 and a one year high of $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $604.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BOJA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bojangles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. BidaskClub lowered Bojangles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Bojangles Company Profile

Bojangles', Inc develops, operates, and franchises limited service restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer made-from-scratch biscuit breakfast sandwiches, hand-breaded bone-in chicken, fixin's, and iced tea. As of July 1, 2018, the company operated 766 system-wide restaurants, including 325 company-operated and 441 franchised restaurants primarily located in the Southeastern United States.

