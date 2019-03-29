Mackay Shields LLC Reduces Position in Air Lease Corp (AL)

Mackay Shields LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 99.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 43,910,903 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,330,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,815,000 after buying an additional 313,018 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,305,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,060,000 after buying an additional 289,140 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Air Lease by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,062,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,508,000 after buying an additional 495,858 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,279,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,660,000 after buying an additional 65,558 shares during the period. Finally, Selz Capital LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 1,234,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AL opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Air Lease Corp has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $47.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.03.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Air Lease had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $449.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 11.30%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AL shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Air Lease and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Air Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Air Lease Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

