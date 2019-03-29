Mackay Shields LLC Purchases Shares of 103,000 Vector Group Ltd (VGR)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 103,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vector Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGR. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Vector Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Vector Group by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vector Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE:VGR opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.72. Vector Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.11%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.80%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 275.86%.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

