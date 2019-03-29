Mackay Shields LLC Invests $935,000 in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY)

Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 88,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 91,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Finally, Invictus RG acquired a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the third quarter valued at $821,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $49.96 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a fifty-two week low of $37.85 and a fifty-two week high of $67.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Stephen M. King sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $797,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,191 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,955.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total transaction of $93,085.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $55.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,170 shares of company stock worth $1,957,471. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrÃ©es and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

