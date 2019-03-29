Lumentum Holdings Inc (LITE) Stake Increased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 4,834.3% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,231,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,194 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,503,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 570,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,946,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 547.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 323,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 273,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,529,000 after purchasing an additional 272,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, Director Harold L. Covert sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $138,812.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin A. Kaplan sold 3,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total value of $147,378.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,905.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,617 shares of company stock valued at $768,579. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LITE. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Lumentum from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lumentum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.64. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $69.95.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $373.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.08 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/lumentum-holdings-inc-lite-stake-increased-by-aurora-investment-counsel.html.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.