Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $171.45 and last traded at $169.49, with a volume of 445018 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.80.

The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LULU. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $22,502,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,344.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 288,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $45,000,876.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $600,103.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,359,584 shares of company stock worth $482,126,030. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after buying an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,411,318 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,244,000 after buying an additional 899,080 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,680,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,085,564,000 after buying an additional 650,365 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,023,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,873,494 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $466,913,000 after buying an additional 328,478 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

