Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Price Target Increased to $190.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $172.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. MKM Partners set a $177.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.72.

LULU traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,105. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $86.32 and a 1 year high of $171.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 27th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 444,389 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $62,387,771.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,782.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $22,502,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,344.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,359,584 shares of company stock valued at $482,126,030 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

