Lululemon Athletica (LULU) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11, RTT News reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lululemon Athletica updated its Q1 guidance to $0.68-0.70 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $4.48-4.55 EPS.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $167.54 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $86.32 and a 12 month high of $171.45. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total transaction of $22,502,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at $556,344.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $115,640,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,913.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,359,584 shares of company stock valued at $482,126,030. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush cut Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $176.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Buckingham Research raised Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.72.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

