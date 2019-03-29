Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Thursday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $190.00 target price on Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.72.

Shares of LULU opened at $167.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $86.32 and a twelve month high of $171.45.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023,801 shares during the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 288,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $45,000,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,103.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $115,640,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,913.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,359,584 shares of company stock worth $482,126,030 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 27th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

