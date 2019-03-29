Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453,247 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,282 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.34% of Lululemon Athletica worth $55,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2,052.2% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,442 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,834,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,070 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,386 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,032,000 after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,976 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 288,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $45,000,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,103.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dennis J. Wilson sold 847,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $115,640,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,913.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,359,584 shares of company stock worth $482,126,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $167.54 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $86.32 and a 1-year high of $171.45. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $190.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.72.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu-shares-bought-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.