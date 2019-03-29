Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Director Dennis J. Wilson Sells 155,800 Shares of Stock

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 155,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.43, for a total value of $22,502,194.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,344.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of LULU traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.77. The company had a trading volume of 48,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,992,105. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $86.32 and a 52-week high of $171.45. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.30, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.51.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, March 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $152.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co set a $190.00 price target on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11,283.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,059,463 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,801 shares in the last quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 32,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Director Dennis J. Wilson Sells 155,800 Shares of Stock” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/29/lululemon-athletica-inc-lulu-director-dennis-j-wilson-sells-155800-shares-of-stock.html.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the design, distribution, and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.